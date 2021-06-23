Two arrested as chemicals destroyed in Lincoln village

Two men were arrested and two chemical substances were safely destroyed after the bomb squad attended a property in village near Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon.

Two men, aged 40 and 50, were initially arrested for handling stolen goods. A search was carried out at a property in Queensway in Sturton by Stow, where further items of concern were discovered during the afternoon of June 22.

As part of the investigation The EOD, bomb disposal team, attended and safely destroyed two of the substances in a nearby field. However, it is not yet clear what the substances were and samples have been sent off to be examined.

Officers will remain at the property on Wednesday, June 23 and the arrested men remain in custody, who will be questioned in due course.

Chief Inspector Phil Baker said: “The items found have been assessed and safely dealt with preventing any risk to the public.

“Our officers carried out a search of the property yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon and found chemical substances. At this stage it is unclear what these substances are, and we are keeping an open mind. Samples have been sent off for examination.

“Our officers will remain in the area today (Wednesday) and will be happy to speak with any residents who may have any concerns. Our investigations are ongoing.”

Anyone who can assist with the investigation should contact police on 101 quoting incident 289 of June 23.