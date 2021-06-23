Lincoln City talisman set to leave the club this summer

Despite signing a new contract in January, Lincoln City star Jorge Grant is set to leave the club after offers were accepted from a number of Championship clubs.

Grant, 26, was in electric form for the Imps last season, scoring 17 goals and being included in the PFA League One Team of the Year alongside Lincoln teammate Lewis Montsma, as well as winning both the fans and players’ Player of the Year awards.

The midfielder signed a two year contract extension in January, though it is now understood that a clause within that contract allowed for Grant to leave the club if they were not promoted to the Championship.

This was unfortunately the case for Lincoln City, who agonisingly fell at the final hurdle when they were defeated 2-1 by Blackpool in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

The club have confirmed that several offers from Championship clubs have been accepted, and it is now up to Grant himself to decide where he wants to go.

Lincoln City are set to be dealt an additional blow with this deal, as Grant’s former club Nottingham Forest will receive a sell-on fee from the deal, though the percentage is unknown.

Nobody at the club could really begrudge Jorge of a move away, as he has shown his exceptional talent and deserves to play at the highest level he possibly can.

He joined the club on a free transfer in the summer of 2019 from Nottingham Forest, and was a regular in the side under the separate management of both Danny Cowley and Michael Appleton.

As well as Grant, numerous reports would suggest that Imps defender Sean Roughan, 17, could be on his way to the Premier League, with both Chelsea and Southampton interested in the youngster.

The Imps are yet to make a summer signing themselves, but the imminent departure of Grant will no doubt prompt action from Michael Appleton and the board.