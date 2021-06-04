Two months closure for repairs on Lincoln Pelham Bridge
Some bus routes will be affected too
Pelham Bridge in Lincoln will close to all traffic and pedestrians late on Sunday night ready for 10 weeks of repairs starting on Monday, June 7.
The work to the bridge, which was originally opened by the Queen in 1958, will see it resurfaced and have its expansion joints replaced, as well as having a new course of water-proofing installed.
A new barrier will also be installed between the footpath and the road on the bridge to keep pedestrians safe. The works will last around 10 weeks.
During the works, northbound traffic will be diverted along the East West Link Road and Tentercroft Street to cross University Bridge and use Newland and Wigford Way to rejoin Melville Street. Southbound traffic will be directed vice versa.
Drivers are advised to use the Lincoln Eastern Bypass, and other alternative routes, as much as possible.
Lincoln Transport Hub – the bus and train stations and associated car parking – will be accessible throughout the works using the diversion.
Pedestrians will be directed to the High Street to cross the train tracks at the level crossing.
The tidal flow system on Canwick Road directly south of the bridge will be temporarily disabled, and the middle lane closed. This is for both safety and to smooth the flow of traffic along the alternative routes.
Stagecoach said from Monday, June 7 all services south of the city will divert via the University bridge – download the new amended timetables here.
Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “There’s no doubt that Pelham Bridge is one of the busiest routes in Lincoln, and we appreciate that these works will have a significant impact on traffic to and from the city centre.
“However, this work is essential to make sure that water and salt can’t get into the joints of the bridge and weaken the structure. The bridge hasn’t been re-waterproofed since it was built over 60 years ago.
“To help reduce impact on the city’s traffic, we’ve waited to start work until the Lincoln Eastern Bypass was open, and we’re carrying it out largely over the summer holidays when traffic over the bridge is much lighter.”