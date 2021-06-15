Two months disruption as Station Road will close for works
More traffic mayhem for the Lincoln area
Drivers in and around Lincoln will have to endure over two months of disruption due to footpath works, patching and resurfacing for Station Road in Waddington.
Work will start to build a new, wider footpath along the north side of Station Road from the junction with Brant Road to Somerville Close on Monday, June 21.
The project is expected to take up to 10 weeks and be completed before the end of the school summer holidays, with work scheduled to finish on September 3.
Station Road will be closed to through-traffic from June 21 whilst work takes place, with access allowed to residents and emergency vehicles only.
Other traffic will be diverted along Brant Road to Blackmoor Road, through Harmston, and then along Grantham Road back to Waddington.
This might cause extra congestion alongside the Pelham Bridge closure.
To create the new path, the kerbs along the north side of Station Road from the junction with Brant Road to Somerville Close, will all be lifted. The new wider path will then be laid and the kerb stones reset.
Some of the kerbs on the opposite, south side of the road, will also be replaced with ones that better reflect surface water to help with drainage.
Areas of Station Road will also be patched or resurfaced during that time as necessary.
Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Thank you to residents for bearing with us while we make these improvements in Waddington.
“This time of year our ambitious programme of works to maintain and improve the roads is in full swing. I know roadworks can be frustrating, but work like this helps us keep our network safe and prevent defects from forming when the weather worsens.”