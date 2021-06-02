Union flag to fly outside Lincolnshire hospitals ahead of Queen’s birthday

It will be joined by the NHS logo and Pride flags

The Union flag will fly outside of Lincolnshire’s hospitals as United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust looks to upgrade its current flagpoles.

It will be joined by the NHS Rainbow Pride and the NHS Logo under plans submitted by the trust to Boston Borough Council, the City of Lincoln Council and South Kesteven District Council.

Lincoln County, Pilgrim and Grantham Hospitals will see three 10 metre flagpoles situated on grass verges close to the entrances of each of the hospitals.

They will include the Union flag in the centre, flanked by the NHS logo and the NHS Pride Rainbow flag.

A spokesperson for ULHT confirmed bosses were replacing and upgrading existing flagpoles as well as updating the flags to “be consistent with acute providers across the region”.

“They will also give us the ability to demonstrate our commitment to supporting LGBT+ staff and patients and our pride as an NHS provider in the work that is undertaken,” they said.

“The Union flag installation is progressing ahead of the Queen’s Birthday in order to show our respect and community spirit.”

In March, culture secretary Oliver Dowden announced the Union Flag would be flown from government buildings every day, sparking a push for it to be flown from hospitals, railway stations, police stations and other public buildings.

Health secretary Matt Hancock was said to have “enthusiastic” support of the idea.

A letter from South Holland and the Deepings MP Sir John Hayes at the time said it would “reaffirm our collective pride in the NHS, reinforce its public ownership and illustrate to those around the world, the UK’s enduring commitment to healthcare free at the point of need.”

Mr Hayes, the chairman of the “common sense” group of MPs said: “The proud display of shared emblems of national pride foster unity, bringing the people of the four nations of our United Kingdom together.

“I am sure you will agree that it is important that all government agencies, from the Environment agency to Ofsted and other public buildings such as railway stations and police stations fly the flag too.”

Newark MP and Local Government secretary Robert Jenrick has also backed the move to cover local councils.