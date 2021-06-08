Wood near Lincoln vandalised by graffiti again
At least two incidents in a month
Norton Big Wood near Lincoln has been targeted by graffiti for this second time in a month.
Police are investigating further criminal damage at Hill Holt, Norton Big Wood, which was caused over the bank holiday weekend.
This comes after wooden fencing was damaged and red graffiti appearing to say “FTW” was found at the woodland burial ground and education centre at Wood Lane in North Disney.
Police said at the time they were investigating the incident, which happened overnight between Sunday, May 9 and Monday, May 10. However, it is not yet known whether the two incidents are linked.
Hykeham and Bracebridge Heath Police has advised anyone recognising the latest tag graffitied on a poster on a wooden sign to contact them on 101, or via email at [email protected] quoting occurrence 21000302151.