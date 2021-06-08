Wood near Lincoln vandalised by graffiti again

Twisted potato skewers will be on the menu when a business created during the coronavirus pandemic opens a pop-up stall at Lincoln Castle later this month.

Twisted street food was launched by Ben Jennings in October last year. Ben has worked on and off in the hospitality industry for eight years, including 16 months at a Lincoln restaurant.

He then decided he wanted to launch his own business and has done pop-ups at The Victoria pub on Union Road in Lincoln, as well as at a vintage flea market and some private events, serving his popular potato-based product and gourmet burgers.

Ben is now getting ready to bring his Twisted street food the Lincoln Castle between 10am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, June 12 and 13. At Lincoln Castle, he will be serving the twisted potato skewers, cold drinks and ice cream.

The 48-year-old, who is from London and has lived in Lincoln for 13 years, told The Lincolnite: “It’s going well, something different for Lincolnshire for adults and children alike. Twisted potato is my main product, which is twice fried spiralised potato served on a 20 inch bamboo skewer with a choice of different seasoning and sauces.

“This product is huge in South Korea and at the time only two others in the UK were doing it I believe, and I wanted to to bring it to Lincoln. This will be the first of what I hope to be regular appearances at Lincoln Castle.

“I am hugely excited about the castle as it gives me a chance to really push my products out there to a wider audience. The food can be prepared quickly for customers to hold and enjoy while they look around the castle.”

Ben will be back at The Victoria pub on June 18 and 19, where he will be serving twisted potato skewers, gourmet burger, and a yet to be revealed new product for customers to enjoy.

He added: “Thanks to The Victoria who have been very good to me and supportive in my early days of trading.”

Ben is also hoping to move into doing more private hire soon and anyone interested can contact him via the website and Facebook.