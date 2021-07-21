664 new COVID cases and two deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday

There have been 664 cases of coronavirus and two COVID deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday reported 332 new cases in Lincolnshire, 226 in North East Lincolnshire and 106 in North Lincolnshire.

The number is 7% higher than last Wednesday’s 618 cases.

NHS England reported two new deaths of COVID-positive hospital patients across the Greater Lincolnshire region with one at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust and the other at Northern Lincolnshire And Goole NHS Trust.

Government figures also reported the death of a resident in North Lincolnshire.

Nationally, cases increased by 44,104 to 5,563,006, while deaths rose by 73 to 128,896.

Locally, the COVID vaccination programme in Lincolnshire has reached its 85% target, having given well over 900,000 first and second doses to people across the county.

The vaccination teams have reached 84.5% of the eligible population (first vaccinations, cohorts 1-12), and continue to urge people to come forward to get jabbed.

Nationally, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised for disruption caused by self-isolation rules but said isolating contacts was a “vital” defence against COVID.

New figures from the Care Quality Commission have shown there were more than 39,000 deaths involving coronavirus in care homes in England between April 10, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

The ONS has also said around 92% of adults in the UK have COVID antibodies.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, July 21

76,038 cases (up 664)

49,853 in Lincolnshire (up 332)

11,740 in North Lincolnshire (up 106)

14,445 in North East Lincolnshire (up 106)

2,205 deaths (up one)

1,627 from Lincolnshire (no change)

303 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

275 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,320 hospital deaths (up two)

819 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

43 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

457 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

5,563,006 UK cases, 128,896 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.