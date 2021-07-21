New lease of life for historic Branston Hall after £4m sale

It will no longer be a hotel

Branston Hall Hotel has been acquired for £4 million by Avanti Foundation, who will convert the building into a multi-purpose private events hire venue.

The Grade II Listed property dating back to 1885 went on the market in April, just months after being placed in administration, and has now been bought out for its £4 million asking price.

The new owners are Avanti Foundation, a sponsor of state-funded Hindu faith schools in the UK.

They already planned to convert the former 52-bedroom room hotel and wedding venue into an educational and private events hire building.

The 72 acre site was only on the market with Christie & Co for three months before being purchased by Avanti, after being closed due to the second coronavirus lockdown in November 2020.

The group will utilise the vast land space, as well as investing in a refurbishment of the building itself to prepare for its future endeavours.

Branston Hall was originally built as a family home in 1885, and later used as an RAF hospital during World War II.