A15 closed north of Lincoln after crash
Closed in both directions
A collision on the A15 north of Lincoln, near to Caenby Corner, has led to a closure in both directions.
The crash, first reported after 5am on Tuesday, July 20, involved two vehicles.
The road was closed between the A631 (Caenby Corner) and Normanby Cliff Road.
Traffic was affected on the main road between Lincoln and Scunthorpe up to rush hour, according to AA Traffic.
Drivers have been told to avoid the area where possible.
It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured as a result of the collision.