Extreme demand causes delays at northern Lincolnshire A&Es

People in the north of the county have been advised to avoid A&E departments in Scunthorpe, Grimsby and Goole as high demand caused significant delays.

The Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust told patients not to attend A&E unless “absolutely necessary” and to consider alternative options for minor ailments, such as GPs or pharmacies.

In a statement posted to social media, the trust said: “Our hospitals (Scunthorpe, Grimsby and Goole) are experiencing very high levels of demand and are extremely busy in the A&Es, with patients on the wards and due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 positive inpatients.

“Those attending A&E who do not require urgent emergency treatment may have a long wait to be seen as we prioritise the patients most in need.”

Anyone with an urgent medical problem, and isn’t sure what to do, should call NHS 111 for advice.

Alternatively, people living in North East Lincolnshire or registered with a GP in the area can call the Single Point of Access (SPA) on 01472 256 256.