Biker dies in A57 crash near Lincoln

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he sadly died

A 30-year-old motorbike rider has died following a collision on the A57 Gainsborough Road in Drinsey Nook, near Lincoln.

Emergency services were called to reports of the crash at the junction with the B1190, Tom Otters Road just after 9.20pm on Monday, July 26.

The crash involved a black Yamaha motorbike and a white BMW coupe, 1 series.

The white BMW was travelling towards Saxilby. The rider of the motorbike, a man, aged 30 years, was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Lincolnshire Police said that the man’s family have been informed.

The force said in a statement: “We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw either the motorbike or the BMW before the crash to contact the investigation team.

“We are asking anyone who was in the area to check any dashcam footage for either of the vehicles and to contact us if they are able to help.

“We would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the inquiry.”

There are a number of ways you can report:

• By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 484of 26 July in the subject box.

• Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 484 of 26 July

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.