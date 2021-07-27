Man arrested after gun fired in Scunthorpe

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man after a gun was fired on Glebe Road in Scunthorpe in broad daylight.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident, which happened at 1.25pm on Monday, July 26.

A police cordon was put in place around the area and the arrested man was held in custody. Investigating officers said there were no further suspects wanted.

Detective Chief Inspector Rhodri Troake said: “I’d like to offer reassurance to members of the public and local residents that this is an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.

“Those living in these areas will see an increased number of officers in the area over the coming days carrying out further enquiries and speaking with local residents.

“We understand an incident of this nature will cause distress to the local community, so if you are concerned please come and speak to one of our officers who will be able to assist to assist you.”

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, or anyone who was in the area at the time who may be able to assist with enquiries to contact us on 101 quoting log 244 of July 26.

The incident left many in the local area in shock, and some businesses were forced to close temporary while police work was carried out.

Mulligans Sports Bar posted an update to social media: “We have been forced to close due to there being no access to the club for tonight, due to the earlier police incident.”