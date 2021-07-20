Charity football match in memory of Scunthorpe COVID-19 victim

A 53-year-old man from Scunthorpe who died after catching COVID-19 will be honoured in a charity football match for the intensive care ward he was treated at.

Pete Marshall died of the virus in February, after a three-week stay at Scunthorpe General Hospital’s ICU, and his family and friends wanted to say thank you to the staff who cared for him.

As a result, a charity football match will take place on Saturday, July 24 at the Winterton Rangers football ground on West Street, arranged by Pete’s family, friends and the local community, and supported by the Health Tree Foundation (the official charity of the hospital).

The match will see the Butchers Arms FC, a team founded by Pete himself, face off against the Pete Marshall All Stars, with both teams made up of players that Pete used to manage, watch, support and play with.

Pete’s son Dec Marshall has said that £10,000 has been raised already, and it’s hoped they’ll get even more once the game happens.

He said: “My dad got taken into hospital with coronavirus in January. In total, he spent three weeks on ICU. The team were phenomenal; they did everything they could for my dad. We just wanted to do something to give something back and say thank you.

“It would be great if we could raise as much as possible for the ICU at Scunthorpe as they really deserve it. My dad was very well known in the community.

“He was a non-league footballer who played for several teams. He founded the current football team I play for called the Butchers Arms FC.”

The match will kick-off at 1pm with free entry, but donations will be welcomed on the gate. The event will include raffle prizes at the ticket-only charity night following the game itself, such as a 65-inch TV and shopping vouchers.

For more information on the event, visit the charity match Facebook page.