Cyclist hospitalised after crash with car in Gainsborough
The crash involved two vehicles
A cyclist was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in a crash which closed the A631 Bridge Road in Gainsborough earlier on Thursday afternoon.
Lincolnshire Police said shortly before 2pm on July 1 that they were dealing with the collision. They advised people to avoid the area for the time being, but the road has since reopened.
The cyclist, who police said is a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.