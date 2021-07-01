Gainsborough
July 1, 2021 3.06 pm

Cyclist hospitalised after crash with car in Gainsborough

The crash involved two vehicles

A cyclist was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in a crash which closed the A631 Bridge Road in Gainsborough earlier on Thursday afternoon.

Lincolnshire Police said shortly before 2pm on July 1 that they were dealing with the collision. They advised people to avoid the area for the time being, but the road has since reopened.

The cyclist, who police said is a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

