Doddington Hall gardens revamped for ‘Summer of Imagination’

Something for the whole family to enjoy

Doddington Hall has become a colourful immersion of fairies and all things magic as its ‘Summer of Imagination’ promises all that and more at the historic venue.

From Sunday, July 25 to September 5, the gardens of Doddington Hall will transform into an immersive outdoor experience with family activities throughout.

A Quest Trial will be made alongside live performances, participation activities, artwork and special guests at the Hall.

A large-scale community sculpture that has been created and designed by more than 360 children across six local schools will also be exhibited at Doddington Hall for the duration of the event.

There will be storytelling for young children to hear tales, myths and legends of unicorns, dragons and woodlands throughout.

It will be open seven days a week from 10am-4pm, with adult tickets costing £7.50 and 4-16 year-olds going for £3.50. Family tickets are available for £19 and Doddington Season Ticket holders go free. Buy tickets from the Doddington Hall website.

Claire Birch, whose family has owned and lived in Doddington Hall for 190 years, said: “Fairies, dragons, unicorns and witches await families who venture into the magical gardens of Doddington Hall this summer and there really is something for everyone.

“This historic house and gardens has witnessed some amazing moments over the centuries, with secrets, mysteries and wonders woven into the estate’s heritage. This summer, those stories are exploding into life and it’s going to be spectacular.

“The first Summer of Imagination we hosted in 2017 proved to be a real hit, and this year’s event will be even more magical.”