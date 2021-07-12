Driver seriously injured in crash with lorry in North Hykeham
Police appeal for witnesses
A man in his 40s was seriously injured in a crash with a lorry on Meadow Lane in North Hykeham on Monday afternoon.
It happened at around 1.55pm on July 12, when a blue Scania lorry believed to be travelling from Waddington collided with a white Audi A4.
The driver of the Audi, a man in his 40s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The driver of the lorry is uninjured.
As previously reported, Brant Road and Meadow Lane were closed shortly after 2pm.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage.
Contact Lincolnshire Police:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 285 of July 12
- By emailing [email protected] – put incident 285 of July 12 in the subject
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online