Elderly man dies after being hit by car in Gainsborough
Police are investigating his death
Police are investigating the death of a 74-year-old man who is believed to have been struck by a car in Gainsborough late on Friday night.
One of Lincolnshire Police’s officers was flagged down by a motorist on Middlefield Lane to report a man seriously injured in the road at around 11.15pm on July 30.
Paramedics treated him at the scene but, despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead a short time later. Police said his next of kin have been informed and are being assisted by specially trained officers.
Police added that their enquiries suggest that a Renault Clio, dating from 2006 onwards, may have been involved.
The force are urging anyone who was either driving a Renault Clio on Friday night, or who saw a vehicle matching the description in the area, to contact them.
Anyone who has information or who saw the incident, or has dashcam footage, should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 523 of July 30.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.