Emergency services rush to crash near A57 Dunham Bridge
Traffic is heavy in the area
Emergency crews have been called to a crash near to the A57 Dunham Bridge.
The crash, in which a car has reportedly rolled over, happened at around 11.30am on Wednesday, July 28, east of the toll bridge. The crash involved a Ford Kuga and a BMW 118i and was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 11.10am, who said the road was blocked.
Police say two people have been injured in the crash and taken to hospital to be assessed.
The road remains closed while the vehicles are recovered. It is expected to open in the next couple of hours.
Traffic is building in the area.
Those in the area can help keep others informed by emailing [email protected] or calling 01522 837217.