Extinction Rebellion to host Samba band parade in Skegness
Raising awareness of climate change
Extinction Rebellion Lincolnshire will host a Samba band parade in Skegness to raise awareness about the ‘threat we all face from climate change’.
The family fun event will take place at the Clock Tower at 11.30am on Sunday, August 1 to celebrate the natural world, using costumes and props.
People are being encouraged to join in with the parade and to turn up dressed as their favourite wild animal.
The family fun event also has a serious message as Extinction Rebellion Lincolnshire will talk to holiday makers about the threat of climate change, focusing on coastal flooding and the impact we are having on our wildlife.
The same event will also be repeated in Cleethorpes on Saturday, August 14.