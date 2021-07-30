Fifty officer cadets graduate at RAF College Cranwell
A big well done to everyone!
It was a proud moment for fifty officer cadets from the RAF Officer Training Academy on Thursday after they graduated from RAF College Cranwell.
Chief of Staff Personnel, Air Vice Marshal Maria Byford, was the reviewing officer at the graduation of the Queen’s Squadron.
It consisted of officers from Modular Initial Officer Training Course No 5 from Royal Air Force College Cranwell.
Air Vice Marshal Byford said: “It is a great honour to be back at RAF College Cranwell, some 30 years after my own graduation, and to be the reviewing officer for the 5th modularised initial officer training course.
“It marks the next step in the journey for graduating officers, their families and friends, and the college staff, and they should feel enormous pride in their achievements. Congratulations to all and good luck on your incredible journey.”
