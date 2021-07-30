RAF Cranwell
July 30, 2021 10.39 am

Fifty officer cadets graduate at RAF College Cranwell

A big well done to everyone!

It was a proud moment for fifty officer cadets from the RAF Officer Training Academy on Thursday after they graduated from RAF College Cranwell.

Chief of Staff Personnel, Air Vice Marshal Maria Byford, was the reviewing officer at the graduation of the Queen’s Squadron.

It consisted of officers from Modular Initial Officer Training Course No 5 from Royal Air Force College Cranwell.

Air Vice Marshal Byford inspecting MIOT 5 Officer Cadets. | Photo: MOD Crown Copyright/Gordy Elias

Air Vice Marshal Byford said: “It is a great honour to be back at RAF College Cranwell, some 30 years after my own graduation, and to be the reviewing officer for the 5th modularised initial officer training course.

“It marks the next step in the journey for graduating officers, their families and friends, and the college staff, and they should feel enormous pride in their achievements. Congratulations to all and good luck on your incredible journey.”

See more of the photo gallery below:

Air Commodore Suraya Marshall, Commandant, RAF College Cranwell chatting to Officer Cadets. | Photo: MOD Crown Copyright/Gordy Elias

The Sword of Honour winner Flying Officer Short. | Photo: MOD Crown Copyright/Gordy Elias

Cadets on Parade at RAF College Cranwell. | Photo: MOD Crown Copyright/Linda Lowing

Air Vice Marshal Byford, inspecting the graduating officers of MIOTC 5. | Photo: MOD Crown Copyright/Gordy Elias

Officer Cadets from the RAF Officer Training Academy graduated at RAF College Cranwell on July 29, 2021. | Photo: MOD Crown Copyright/Linda Lowing

It was a proud day for all the graduates. | Photo: MOD Crown Copyright/Linda Lowing

The graduation took place at RAF College Cranwell.  | Photo: MOD Crown Copyright/Linda Lowing

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.