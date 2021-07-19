Freedom Day: Sun shines as COVID-19 rules finally lift, but cases still rising

This weekend saw 1,538 new cases of coronavirus in Lincolnshire, but no COVID-related deaths were reported, as the majority of the England’s coronavirus restrictions came to an end on Monday.

July 19 marks the end of limits on how many people can meet or attend events, with the legal requirement to wear face coverings removed — although they are still recommended in crowded indoor spaces.

Nightclubs were also able to reopen at midnight and table service will no longer be necessary in pubs and restaurants.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard over the weekend reported 833 new cases in Lincolnshire, 487 in North East Lincolnshire and 218 in North Lincolnshire.

It means there were 4,889 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire last week — a 41% rise on the previous week’s 3,452 cases.

However, no further deaths were recorded over the weekend, leaving last week’s tally at three hospital deaths and four Lincolnshire residents — the first deaths in over a month.

The rules being relaxed today include:

The end of one metre-plus social distancing

No need to to wear masks indoors, in shops and on public transport

The limits on visitors to care homes will be lifted

The legal limits on people meeting indoors and outdoors will be removed

All businesses will be allowed to reopen, including night clubs

The request to work from home where possible will also be scrapped

No COVID certificate will be required to enter any venue or event – though businesses may choose to require some way to show COVID status

Later today, MPs will decide on whether to vaccinate children aged 12-17. Nationally 87.9% of eligible adults have had their first dose of the coronavirus jab, while 68.3% have had their second.

In Lincolnshire, the latest figures show the county has given out more than 992,389 cumulative doses with 86.53% having had their first dose and 70% double-jabbed. Every age group across Greater Lincolnshire, including the 18-24-year-olds, had been at least 60% first-dosed.

Nationally, the weekend saw health secretary Sajid Javid self-isolating after confirming he was positive with COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak soon after went into self-isolation – though not without some controversy – after being pinged as close contacts of Mr Javid.

Ahead of lockdown, Mr Johnson said he still believed it was the “right moment” to unlock the country.

In a video on Twitter, he said: “If we don’t do it now, we’ve got to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it?” he asked, adding that the virus would have the “advantage of the cold weather” in autumn and winter.

“But we’ve got to do it cautiously. We’ve got to remember that this virus is sadly still out there. Cases are rising, we can see the extreme contagiousness of the Delta variant.”

Like so many people I've been pinged by NHS Test and Trace as I have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, and I will be self-isolating until Monday 26th July. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 18, 2021

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, July 18

75,096 cases (up 1,538)

48,793 in Lincolnshire (up 833)

11,470 in North Lincolnshire (up 218)

13,833 in North East Lincolnshire (up 487)

2,200 deaths (no change)

1,624 from Lincolnshire (no change)

302 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

274 from North East Lincolnshire (change)

of which 1,317 hospital deaths (no change)

817 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

43 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

456 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

5,433,939 UK cases, 128,708 deaths

