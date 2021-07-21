Fundraiser for popular physio who died in A15 crash reaches over £1k

The tributes have flooded in on a fundraiser for a much-loved physio and trainer in Lincoln who lost his life in a crash on the A15.

Andrew Naylor died in a three-vehicle crash on the A15 near Caenby Corner, Market Rasen at 5.56am on Tuesday morning.

Andrew, driving a blue X type Jaguar, was involved in a crash with a white Vauxhall Ampera and a white curtain sided Renault truck and sadly died at the scene.

He was a fitness trainer in Lincoln and ran Naylor’s Sport and Occupational Rehab, setting up shop in different gyms across Lincolnshire as well as offering at-home services.

As well as this, he had spent time as a volunteer therapist for Lincoln City Football club, and news of his passing has prompted an array of kind messages and touching tributes.

A fundraiser (donate here) was set up in Andy’s memory by his former colleague and friend Esme Hall, who described Andy as “the hardest worker in the room”.

At the time of reporting, the fundraiser has reached an incredible total of £1,260 in just 16 hours, smashing the £1,000 goal within the first day.

Esme told The Lincolnite: “Andy was someone who not only helped people physically but mentally and emotionally, he was a great friend as well as a therapist and a shoulder to cry on.

“It cannot be put in to words how devastated we all are, he was the hardest worker in the room, and will be greatly missed.”

One person who donated, Garry Hume, said Andrew used to “beast” him in the YMCA gym as a trainer and he was a “very good friend” to Garry’s daughter Emma.

Michelle Evans commented: “Andy was the most kind, gentle giant with such a huge talent. Helped so many people including myself and Stu. Lovely, lovely man. He will be sorely missed.”

Police are still investigating the crash and have asked for any witnesses or people with dashcam footage or any witnesses to call 101 and quote incident 62 of July 20.