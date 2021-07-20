Man in 30s dies in three-vehicle crash on A15
The crash involved two cars and a truck
A man in his 30s has died following a crash between two cars and a truck on the A15 north of Lincoln.
The crash, which took place on the A15 near Caenby Corner, Market Rasen at 5.56am on Tuesday morning, involved a blue X type Jaguar, a white Vauxhall Ampera and a white curtain sided Renault truck.
Sadly, the Jaguar driver, a man in his 30s, died at the scene, and police have launched an investigation into the incident.
Investigating officers have asked people with dash cam footage to come forward.
Traffic is very slow in the area and the A15 between Scunthorpe and Lincoln has been affected.
If you have dashcam footage or saw the crash, contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 62 of July 20.
Alternatively, you can email forc[email protected] and use the same incident reference in the subject box.