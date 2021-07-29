Halloween horror as Killer Villa attraction is destroyed in Fantasy Island blaze

Fantasy Island is working hard to salvage its Killer Villa attraction planned for Halloween after a firework landed on a container of combustibles and burst into flames.

Killer Villa is one of five attractions planned for the theme park’s Halloween event, dubbed Fear Island, with the others being Hellhole, The Haunting 2, Psycho Vault Death Game and The Pirates of Fear Island.

Fire crews were called to Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells at 12.24am on Thursday after a spent firework from an evening display set six metal storage containers and their contents ablaze.

A Fantasy Island spokesperson told The Lincolnite: “We were working on our new for 2021 attraction ‘Killer Villa’.

“We’re looking into what is required to rescue the attraction.”

It is hoped the Killer Villa attraction will still go ahead. It is set to be ‘a venture beyond the misty bayou into the murderous mansion of serial killer Delpine La Laurie’.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “This incident resulted in severe damage by fire to six metal storage containers and their contents. It was extinguished using a coldcut cobra unit, two hose reels, one main jet, a short extension ladder and four thermal imaging cameras.

“A fire investigation has been carried out and the supposed cause has been confirmed as a spent firework from a display earlier in the evening landing on combustible material on top of a shipping container.”