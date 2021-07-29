Huge blaze caused by firework at Ingoldmells Fantasy Island
It happened after an earlier display
A firework from a display at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells has caused a huge blaze in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Six metal storage containers and their contents went up in flames after a spent firework landed on combustible material on top of a shipping container.
Crews from Skegness, Wainfleet and Louth were called out to Sea Lane in Ingoldmells at 12.24am on July 29.
Fantasy Island hosted a fireworks, laser and fire show on Wednesday. Firefighters from Spilsby and Alford were still monitoring the scene later on Thursday morning, while Fantasy Island remains open as normal.
Shortly after 6.30am fire officers deemed the site safe and handed control back to Fantasy Island’s on-site operational team.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “This incident resulted in severe damage by fire to six metal storage containers and their contents. It was extinguished using a coldcut cobra unit, two hose reels, one main jet, a short extension ladder and four thermal imaging cameras.
“A fire investigation has been carried out and the supposed cause has been confirmed as a spent firework from a display earlier in the evening landing on combustible material on top of a shipping container.”
A statement from Mellors Group, which runs Fantasy Island, said: “On Thursday, July 29 at 12:23am a fire was detected behind our beach area at Fantasy Island by our 24-hour security team whilst on patrol.
“The emergency services were called immediately, and our trained fire marshals worked hard to contain the situation until the fire brigade arrived.
“At 12:36am four fire engines and two fire response cars took over from our team and extinguished the fire.
“Shortly after 6:30am this morning, fire officers deemed the site safe and handed control back to our onsite operational team.
“Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue investigations team now believes the cause of the fire could have been a stray firework.
“Whilst we are extremely thankful nobody was injured, everyone at Fantasy Island is incredibly saddened by this event.
“We are pleased to confirm that all attractions at Fantasy Island will remain open due to the incredible effort of our dedicated team who have pulled together throughout the night to ensure all of our visitors can enjoy their visit as planned.”