Imps players to do meet and greet at season launch event in Lincoln
Signing autographs and posing for photos with fans
Lincoln City fans will get the chance to spend time with their heroes when several first-team players take part in a meet and greet session next week as part of a season launch event.
The event will take place at the club’s shop in the Waterside Shopping Centre between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Thursday, August 5.
Players will attend to answer questions, sign autographs and pose for photographs.
The players attending will be confirmed via the club’s social media channels closer to the time.
The League One club said the event is being run with COVID-secure protocols, so all attending are asked to wear a mask unless exempt and to respect the social distancing measures in place on the day.
Meanwhile, the new 2021/22 League One season is fast approaching and Lincoln City will kick-off their campaign with a trip to Gillingham on Saturday, August 7.