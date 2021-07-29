Plans for care home and retirement flats on Lincoln High Street
On the site of a former car dealer and church
Plans to demolish a former car showroom on the High Street and transform it into a new care home and retirement living development have been submitted to City of Lincoln Council.
Torison Care, part of Leeds-based firm Torison Group, submitted two planning applications this month, including for the erection of a 73-bedroom residential elderly care home. It will have access from Cross Spencer Street, its own car park and turning area, as well as landscaping, refuse and cycle storage.
The second application is to build an elderly residential living apartment building. This would comprise of 32 residential apartments, and include the conversion of the former United Reform Church to form an additional five residential apartments.
The site located at 471-480 High Street was formerly occupied by Peugeot dealership Abacus Motor Group before it closed in July 2018.
The showroom and ancillary motor repair buildings would be demolished as part of the plans.
In addition to elevation plans and Design & Access statements, various supporting reports have also been included with the planning application such as noise impact and transport assessments.