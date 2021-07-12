Italian restaurant in Sleaford vandalised after Euro 2020 final

An Italian restaurant in Sleaford was vandalised by England fans following their defeat in the final of Euro 2020.

Tiamo in Sleaford’s Market Place was the subject of an attack from England fans last night, who clearly did not take well to their defeat against Italy in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

England were beaten on penalties by the Italians after a 1-1 draw at Wembley in the Three Lions’ first major final since that infamous night in 1966.

Emotions reached boiling point in some areas, and “supporters” took to destroying property in a twisted act of false revenge.

The outdoor area had recently been revamped in line with the government’s restrictions being lifted, and Tiamo created a sheltered outdoor zone for customers to use.

Now it has been destroyed, with decorative shrubs crushed, wooden panels snapped and chairs destroyed.

In a statement posted to social media, the owner of Tiamo said: “Thank you to the England fans of Sleaford. You’ve done yourselves proud!

“And the ironic thing… I may own an Italian restaurant, but I’m English too and I watched the same game as you, with the same willingness for us to win as you had and the same gutted feeling when we didn’t.

“The big difference between us is that I recognise the efforts and the hard work that the England team and other people put into getting to where they are today!

“Unfortunately, I don’t have the money of the England team to rebuild your efforts of destroying us last night!”

A fundraiser has been set up to help repair the damage, with £160 already being raised.

However, the Tiamo owner has urged people not to donate any more money to the cause, saying they can now cover the damage, but would also prefer it to be paid by the people who did it.

“We are extremely overwhelmed by all the messages and calls of support and well wishes. Please don’t donate anymore money as the only person that we want to see pay for this is the horrible individuals that did it.

“We will use the money we need to replace furniture etc and then donate the rest to charity. Please do not donate any more money. From the bottom of our hearts thank you all so so much.”