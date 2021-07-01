Lincoln Castle fan zone screening of Euro 2020 semi and final… if England beat Ukraine
Registration is open and limited to 1,000 tickets
Lincoln Castle will show the Euro 2020 semi-final and final for England on a big screen in the Fan Zone, should they beat Ukraine on Saturday to reach the last four.
The event, organised by Major Label and Open Air Events, is open to all ages and families are very welcome, with tables for groups of up to six available to watch the match.
Tickets will go on sale online here immediately after England’s quarter-final clash against Ukraine on Saturday, where pre-registration is already live. Registration is open and limited to 1,000 tickets.
Should England win, then their semi-final clash against either Czech Republic or Denmark on Wednesday, July 7, will be on a big screen at the iconic building in uphill Lincoln.
Ticket holders will be allowed entry from 5.30pm and there will be a full bar and food traders on site with refreshments served to your table.
Organisers have stressed that in the event of progression to the final, attendees to Lincoln Castle for the semi-final game will be given the first chance to secure tickets for what would be the England national team’s biggest football match since 1966.
In order to make the event safe and enjoyable for all ages, there will be strict conditions of entry, which are listed here.
Jack Wilson, one of the event organisers, said: “We all expected to have COVID-19 in the rear view mirror at this stage, but we are determined to bring a safe and fun event for all ages to Lincoln to celebrate England beating Germany and progressing through the tournament.
“Those lucky enough to get a ticket in 2018 can testify what a special event it was for the city and we are determined to replicate it. We are asking people to purchase tickets for tables of six but as a result, the event is limited to 1,000 people.
“We look forward to welcoming people back to the castle for what will no doubt be a monumental event, win lose or draw.”
The Fan Zone was previously a success at Lincoln Castle when it screened England’s semi-final against Croatia in the 2018 World Cup despite it ending in heartbreak for Gareth Southgate’s side on that occasion. Fingers crossed we can continue our good run of form at Euro 2020!