More imps pop up in the city ahead of this weekend’s Lincoln Imp Trail
Fun for all the family!
More sculptures have proudly taken their place in the city on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s launch of the Lincoln Imp Trail.
Thirty imps, designed by national and local artists, will be on display throughout Lincoln between July 3 and September 16. One other imp will be at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness.
The first imps were installed on Wednesday, June 30 and more began appearing around the city on Thursday, including on the High Street and The Strait.
Other locations include St Marks Shopping Centre, outside the LPAC, near the Minerva Building at the University of Lincoln, Cornhill Quarter, Steep Hill, and Lincoln Cathedral.
There will also be five community ‘roaming’ imps that move among shops in Lincoln. One of them, Wind, was adopted by The Lincolnite and is arguably the most travelled of his friends having visited Fantasy Island in Skegness, Grimsby, and even on a boat in Lincoln.
The Educational Trail imps, which were decorated by schools across Lincolnshire, will be launched next week.
Once the Lincoln Imp Trail is finished, there will be an event at Lincoln Castle between September 17-23, ahead of an auction on Lincolnshire Day on October 1. Funds raised from the auction will be donated to the charity partner of the event, St Barnabas Hospice.