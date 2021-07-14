Lincoln City sign promising forward with Premier League experience

Lincoln City’s summer recruitment drive has continued with the exciting loan signing of Southampton forward Dan Nlundulu.

The 22-year-old joins the Imps off the back of making 16 appearances with Southampton last season, including 13 in the Premier League and even getting a goal in the FA Cup for Saints.

Dan becomes the Imps’ third summer signing so far, after completing a loan deal for Manchester City teenager Lewis Fiorini and the free transfer of Chris Maguire from Sunderland.

Jez George, Director of Football at the club, has said that Nlundulu was a top target for Michael Appleton this summer and is pleased that another Premier League club has trusted the Imps to help develop one of their young talents.

The striker is very excited to get started at the LNER Stadium, and is hoping to provide that extra bit of quality for the Imps’ upcoming League One campaign.

He said: “Everyone has been very welcoming and I’m looking forward to getting started, I think the manager can

teach me a lot.

“I am here to develop myself as a striker and hopefully get some gametime. The way the team plays is the way I like to play, so I feel like the manager can develop me as a striker.

“I try to be positive, I can bring strength and drive with the ball and I’m looking forward to showing Lincoln fans what I can do.”

The forward will join up with the Lincoln City squad as pre-season preparations continue, but he will not meet manager Michael Appleton in person for at least a couple of weeks, after Appleton announced he would be taking a short break to get treatment for testicular cancer.