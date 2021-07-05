Lewis Fiorini: The Man City teen hoping to inject creativity into Lincoln City

Lincoln City completed the signing of an exciting Manchester City player on loan on Friday, and he’s already being tipped for big things at Sincil Bank.

Lewis Fiorini, 19, joined the Imps on a season-long loan from Premier League champions Manchester City, the second teenager to come from the North West to Lincolnshire in as many seasons, following Morgan Rogers’ successful spell last term.

The creative midfield player is highly rated in Manchester, and he achieved hero status while on loan at Dutch side NAC Breda last season, scoring five goals and notching up a number of assists too.

He has big boots to fill at Lincoln City this season, as he’s been backed as the replacement for talisman Jorge Grant, who left the club for Championship side Peterborough United last week.

Lewis’ keen eye for goal and impressive passing ability, as well as his remarkable fitness levels, mean that he could be the latest in a long list of successful loan signings at the LNER Stadium.

Loan signings have been critical to the recent success of Lincoln City, with the likes of Brennan Johnson, TJ Eyoma, Alex Palmer and Joe Morrell all achieving great things at the Imps in recent seasons while on loan, and Lewis Fiorini will be hoping to emulate that.

Fiorini signed a five-year contract at Manchester City before joining the Imps on loan, and has said he can’t wait to get going in Lincolnshire.

Lewis said: “I’ve spoken with the manager, and he’s shown me some of the young talent that he’s worked with over the years. His plans along with Lincoln’s ideas really seem to suit me and I cannot wait to get going.

“Last year was my first season in professional football and I managed to settle down, break into the team and scored a few good goals too. I’m hoping to carry that on this season with Lincoln.

“I’ve spoken to Morgan (Rogers) throughout the summer; he was extremely complimentary about the club, he loved his time here, and only had good things to say.”

Lewis also reserved some praise for the Imps supporters, saying he was impressed by the atmosphere during the play-off semi final match against Sunderland in May.

“I’ve watched numerous Lincoln games and kept my eye out for Morgan last season. I remember the play-off semi-final match here against Sunderland and the place was rocking. I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the fans.”