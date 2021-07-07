Lincoln City sign established League One striker

Lincoln City have completed the signing of 32-year-old forward Chris Maguire following his release from Sunderland.

The experienced attacking player became a free agent in the summer after his contract expired at fellow League One side Sunderland, and now he joins the Imps on a two-year deal.

It will be the third time that Maguire has played under manager Michael Appleton, having previously played for him at Oxford United and Portsmouth.

The Scottish forward has two caps for his country and scored 22 goals in a three year spell at former club Sunderland. He also played in the second leg between the Imps and the Black Cats in the League One play-off semi final, which Lincoln won on aggregate.

He is an established and respected League One footballer, having spent the last five seasons at the level, and even has five seasons of Championship football under his belt for Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United.

Chris is Lincoln’s second signing of the summer and their first permanent one of the transfer window, after Manchester City teenager Lewis Fiorini joined the club on loan last week.

Imps boss Michael Appleton has said: “He brings us a lot of quality in two or three positions, he is very experienced so will help the group in difficult moments throughout the season.

“He is a leader who brings some real knowhow, he will really help the young players in the group and help bring a balance to the squad.”