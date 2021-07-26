Lincoln College opens eco-friendly beauty salon
A new eco-urban business from Lincoln College
Lincoln College has officially opened a new eco-friendly hair and beauty salon in the city centre, with the objective of putting planet and people over profit.
Aura Hair & Beauty Academy opened on the corner of Guildhall Street and Newland in Lincoln on Monday, with a “ribbon” cutting from Lincoln College Group CEO Gary Headland.
It has been designed to give Level 3 Lincoln College apprentices and students a chance to gain experience in a working environment before entering the industry independently.
The students will get the chance to work alongside expert stylists and use top product suppliers including GHD, Wella and Elemis.
Hairstyling, massages, spray tans, waxing, tinting, manicures and pedicures will be on offer at Aura, as well as makeup application and facials.
Inclusivity is at the root of the project within the salon, with the onus on offering employment and accessibility opportunities at Aura to everyone in the community.
There will be a recruitment drive for the Afro-Carribean community, and work is in the process to have all price offerings available in Braille or with alternative audio description for people who are blind or partially sighted.
The salon will also be part of the Green Salon Collective, which promises to not let a single used item go to landfill, including even your chopped off hair!
Everything that is used at the salon will be used for fuel, and hair trimmings will be used to help clean up oil spills, as the college acknowledges its role in combatting climate change.
The development is part of a wider scheme within the college which is called the ‘HEART’ concept, covering hospitality, events, arts, retail and tourism within their network of projects.
So far the college has already acquired Lincoln Drill Hall and can now add Aura to its growing list of assets, with more expected to be added across the coming months.
Gary Headland, chief executive at Lincoln College Group, said: “This is a living breathing example of our mission, ensuring our training is relevant and employer-led, and guaranteeing young people leave us as productive assets to local employers from day one.
“I’d urge everyone in the city to get behind Aura – it’s guilt-free indulgence. Not only are you treating yourself with minimal impact on the environment – but every penny of profit will be ploughed back into local education and training.”
To check out prices and booking information, visit the Aura website.