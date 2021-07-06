Nine first year scholars join Lincoln City academy ranks

Could we be looking at future stars of the first team?

Nine young prospects from across the country have joined Lincoln City’s academy ahead of the new season.

The first year scholars will join any continuing second years who are boarding at Lincoln Minster School, as part of the football club’s partnership with the school.

Most of the new faces will be working with Riseholme College to complete a BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Sporting Excellence and Performance, as well as looking to make their mark on the football pitch.

All nine scholars will spend two years at Lincoln City under the guidance and coaching of Ash Foyle and Tom Shaw.

One goalkeeper, three defenders, four midfielders and one forward have joined the academy for this season, and academy manager Jordan McCann has said he is excited to help the players fulfil their potential.

“We were delighted to welcome our new 1st year scholars to the football club last Monday. With most of the boys residing at Lindum View, the next few weeks will provide an opportunity for them to forge new relationships across both the playing and staff team whilst embarking on their first taste of full-time football.”

Nathan Kabeya, Darryl Powell and Osei Boffah join the club as defenders, coming from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Luton Town respectively.

In midfield, Oisin Gallagher has arrived from Derry City, Harry Dale from Derby County, while Kyrell Wheatley and Theo Mussell continue at Lincoln City after previous years of being here.

In goal there is Sam Green, who signed from Chesterfield, and up front is Tayo Alexander-Tucker, a bright prospect who made an FA Youth Cup appearance with Nottingham Forest last season.

The new scholars will be hoping to make an impression and eventually end up with a professional contract, much like previous scholar Jovon Makama, who recently signed his first pro deal with the Imps.