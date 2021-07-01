Oh my cod: Boy caught hook, line and sinker in recycling bin

A boy got caught in an awkward plaice when he became stuck in the Hammy the Haddock recycling bin at Cleethorpes beach.

Another young male is seen getting off his bike and tries to help his friend, pulling him by his feet. The moment was caught on camera by Matt Rowlands, owner of Grimsby firm Rowlands ReUpholstery Expert, from a nearby pub shortly before 5pm on Tuesday, June 29.

One of his shoes comes off in the process, which his friend then throws, but he simply can’t get tr-OUT of Hammy the Haddock.

The boy manages to pull himself part way out, but by the end of the video is still stuck and it is not yet clear how long he was stuck for.

The 300kg stainless-steel sculpture, Hammy the Haddock, is in the form of a giant recycling bin on Cleethorpes’ Central Promenade. It was installed last year and is 4m long, 1.7m tall and around 1.2m wide.

Matt Rowlands, who owns Rowlands ReUpholstery Expert and captured the video, told The Lincolnite: “I was sat ready to enjoy the England match when out of the corner of my eye I saw two kids messing around with Hammy the Haddock. “Next thing I saw was him go in head first and he couldn’t get out.”

