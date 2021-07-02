Personal trainers working with Red Arrows taking on charity relay

Three physical training instructors (PTIs) working with the Red Arrows at RAF Scampton will raise money for charity by doing a 10-hour challenge.

Corporals Sam Sharman, Jack Kinrade and Callum Rush have entered Jon Egging Trust’s JET10 Virtual Relay, which will take place on July 10 and 11.

The trio will help raise money towards the charity’s overall goal of £100,000 to support vulnerable young people to get back on the track and realise their potential.

The RAF Scampton PEd Flt PTIs will be running all 10 MSFTs (Multi-Stage Fitness Tests) and encouraging other individuals from RAF Scampton to join in each effort to reach level 10. The trio has so far raised just over £500 by the time of publication – make a donation here.

The RAF MSFTs will be complete to level 10 every hour, on the hour for 10 hours to generate funds for a charity, which is described as “highly valued throughout the Royal Air Force”.

The challenge is part of the charity’s 10×10 initiative to mark its 10th anniversary.

On the fundraising page, it says: ” The JET charity is highly valued throughout the Royal Air Force of whom which understand the positive effect it has on young people.

“We believe the challenge embodies the overcoming of adversity that sits at the core of the Jon Egging Trust and will be hoping to raise as much money as possible.”

The Jon Egging Trust supports vulnerable young people who are at significant risk of not being in education, employment or training. Dr Emma Egging launched the Jon Egging Trust (JET) after her her husband, Red Arrows pilot Flight Lieutenant Jon Egging died. Jon’s Hawk T1 aircraft, Red 4, crashed after a display at Bournemouth Air Festival in August 2011.