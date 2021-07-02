Behind bars: Criminals locked up in Lincolnshire in June

Three men who were given life sentences for tragic murders in Greater Lincolnshire were among those jailed in June.

The Lincolnite‘s court reporters cover all the biggest cases heard in courts in our region every day, while one of the life sentences was given to man who killed two sex workers 21 years apart, with one of the bodies being found on the banks of the Humber Estuary.

Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in the county:

Paul Bodell

A Skegness man who stabbed a former friend and then ran away leaving his victim with a fatal injury was jailed for life.

Paul Bodell, 37, was ordered to serve a minimum of 21 years before he can be considered for parole following the tragic death of 45-year-old Paul Barnett.

Michael Lambert

A man who drove a knife into his victim’s neck has been given a life sentence for murder.

Michael Lambert, of Ambleside, Throckley, was convicted of the murder of 53-year-old Andrew Maguire and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 12 years in jail.

Gary Allen

Gary Allen, 47, was sentenced to life behind bars after being found guilty of the double murder of sex workers which spanned over two decades.

Allen was convicted of murdering sex worker Samantha Class in October 1997, a crime he had previously been acquitted of during a jury trial in 2000. He was also convicted of the murder of Alena Grlakova in Rotherham in 2018, another sex worker, meaning his two murders were 21 years and one court trial apart.

William Clapham

A paedophile who raped and sexually abused young girls for decades faces spending the rest of his life in prison.

William Clapham, 85, carried out his first offences back in 1957 and over seven decades carried out the systematic sexual abuse of girls as young as six-years-old. He was jailed for 15 years and two months.

Kemar Livingstone Plummer

A drug smuggler from Grimsby was jailed after hiding thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside food packages, including cereal, coffee and baking mixes. Kemar Livingstone Plummer, 35, was sentenced to seven-and-half-years in prison.

Henry Lamyman

A dealer who acquired designer clothes and expensive watches from the proceeds of his trade boasted that it was the only job he was any good at when police arrested him. Henry Lamyman, 20, was jailed for six years and eight months.

Declan McLaughlan and Callum Burns

Two men were sentenced to a combined total of nearly 10 years in prison after theft and assault incidents in Grimsby.

Declan McLaughlan, 24, of Carnforth Crescent in Grimsby was sentenced to five years and 11 months behind bars. Callum Burns, 21, of no fixed abode, was jailed for three years and six months.

James Rippington

A paedophile who turned up at a railway station expecting to meet a woman for sex arrived to find police waiting for him. James Rippington, 28, formerly of Grimsby but now of George Street in Mansfield, was jailed for 43 months.

Macorley Robinson

Grimsby man Macorley Robinson, 23, was jailed for three years after he breached his bail to assault someone on Christmas Day last year.

Matthew Thompson

A “prolific and busy” cocaine dealer from Lincoln was brought to justice after drugs were found on him when he was arrested following a strip club assault. Matthew Thompson, 42, of Doncaster Gardens, Navenby, was jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Robert Nicholson

A convicted sex offender who described himself as “a monster” was jailed after arranging to meet a 13-year-old girl at a McDonald’s restaurant in Lincoln. Robert Nicholson, 54, was jailed for two years and given a two year extended licence, which means that if he is released early from his sentence he will remain at risk of being returned to prison until June 2025.

Stephen Cleary

Scunthorpe man Stephen Cleary, 46, was jailed for 15 months after rummaging through the contents of a house during an attempted burglary.

