Police name Boston murder victim as charged woman appears in court
Murder accused remains in custody awaiting trial
The victim of the fatal stabbing in Boston this week has been named as 20-year-old Christopher Higgs from Spalding.
Charlie Stevenson, 20, of Portland Street, Boston was charged with the murder of her partner and appeared in court on July 16.
Christopher was found with a serious stab wound on Wednesday, July 14, after police received reports at around 12.13pm that day. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stevenson appeared in the dock at Lincoln Crown Court wearing a grey tracksuit on Friday.
She spoke only to confirm her identity and was not asked to enter any pleas to the allegation she faces during the two minute hearing.
Mary Loram, QC, prosecuting asked for the case to be adjourned for a plea and trial preparation hearing next month.
There was no bail application by defence solicitor Neil Sands who was representing Stevenson.
A provisional trial date was listed for March next year.
DCI Richard Myszczyszyn from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: “We’d like to reassure everyone that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.
“We are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.
“We understand that this incident has caused alarm in the local area, but rest assured, we’re doing everything we can to progress the investigation.”