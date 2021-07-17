Four arrested as vegan protesters still refuse to leave McDonald’s burger factory
Animal Rebellion campaigners have now been camped out for 55 hours
Four people have been arrested and nine others summoned under the Trade Union Act as vegan activists blockading a McDonald’s burger factory in Scunthorpe head into their third day of action.
Around 50 Animal Rebellion protesters set up a demonstration at OSI Food Solutions in Luneburg Way on Thursday morning, vowing to stay there until McDonald’s commits to going fully plant-based by 2025.
The campaigners say the factory produces 3 million patties for McDonald’s every day, and they want to cause disruption to the supply chain.
But last night Humberside Police assistant Chief Constable, Chris Noble said local companies had a right to ‘go about their business’ and officers were at the scene.
He said: “We can confirm that four people have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences whilst a further nine people have now been reported for summons under section 241 of the Trades Union Act.
“Whilst we recognise the right to lawful protest is a key part of any democracy, we also recognise the rights of local companies to go about their legitimate business.
“Where offences have been committed, appropriate action will be taken, and a thorough investigation will be carried out.”
The campaigners climbed up huge bamboo structures to blockade the factory.
This morning, Animal Rebellion said: “Rebels in the beacon have now been in position for 55 hrs and are determined to stay until removed in order to maintain the blockade as long as possible.”