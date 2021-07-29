Police name teen who tragically drowned at Scunthorpe nature reserve
RIP Kai
A teenage boy who drowned while playing at a Scunthorpe nature reserve on Tuesday has been named by police.
Kai Gardner-Pugh, 14, got into difficulty while playing in a lake at Ashby Ville Nature Reserve, and the police underwater search unit later found his body.
A Humberside Police spokesman said: “Kai’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this very sad time.”
Humberside Police were called to the nature reserve at Mortal Ash Hill, Scunthorpe at 3pm on Tuesday, July 27.
Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident. If you have any information that would help with their enquiries, no matter how small, call 101 quoting log 370 of July 27, 2021.
A North Lincolnshire Council spokesperson said: “This is a terrible tragedy for the whole community and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young person.
“We don’t yet know the circumstances surrounding this terrible incident. A police investigation is currently underway.”