Teen boy drowns in lake at Scunthorpe nature reserve
He got into difficulty while playing at the reserve
A 14-year-old boy has tragically drowned at Ashby Ville Nature Reserve in Scunthorpe after getting into difficulty while playing.
Humberside Police were called to the nature reserve at Mortal Ash Hill, Scunthorpe at 3pm on Tuesday, July 27 to reports of concerns for the safety of a boy in the water.
Specialist officers from the police underwater search unit conducted a thorough search of the water and found the boy’s body. His family is now being supported by specialist trained officers.
Detective Chief Inspector Grant Taylor said: “Our thoughts are with the boy’s family and loved ones at this very sad and difficult time. They are being supported by our specialist trained officers, as they come to terms with the tragic incident.
“The local neighbourhood police team will continue to support and speak to residents in the area and I encourage people to talk to them if they have any concerns.
“As part of our investigation we are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please contact us.
Police would particularly like to speak with a man who they believe may have seen what happened and hold key information. He is described as wearing a black polo shirt with grey denim shorts, and is reported to have white hair and a beard.
If this man was you, or you have any information that would help with police enquiries, no matter how small, call 101 quoting log 370 of July 27, 2021.