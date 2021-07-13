Singing stars bring West End to Lincoln with open air theatre
Two nights of incredible performances
After their popular Theatre on The Lawn series, the team at Jamie Marcus Production, Stokes Tea & Coffee and The Blue Room are presenting two open-air concerts at The Lawn on July 23 and 24.
Live At The Lawn comprises two evenings of open-air music with the West End Jerseys and The Greatest Show: A night at the musicals.
These spectacular shows will be performed on a brand-new state of the art outdoor stage with stunning outdoor sound and lighting equipment and feature an all-star line-up of some of the finest vocalists London’s West End has to offer.
Producer Jamie Marcus said “We feel so lucky to be able to go ahead with these open-air shows when so many indoor productions are having to reschedule yet again due to the uncertainty over when restrictions will lift fully, and that’s largely thanks to working closely with the fantastic venue teams at Stokes and The Blue Room who’ve made this a possibility.
“For audiences and performers alike, it’s a really safe way to experience live theatre whilst we get used to being together again; sitting out in the open air, with socially distanced plots has obviously made people feel really comfortable because tickets are selling like hot cakes! Coupled with sitting in the sunshine with great music, Prosecco and strawberries… what’s not to like?!”
Nick Peel, Managing Director of Stokes Coffee at The Lawn, said: “Stokes are delighted to be welcoming entertainment to The Lawn once again, and it’s wonderful to be working with the Blue room and Jamie Marcus productions to make this happen. Audiences are really in for a treat and can rest assured that, once again, they will be able to enjoy performances in a beautiful, safe environment.”
Tickets are £25, or £35 for a VIP package including a plot in the front section, a glass of Prosecco and strawberries and cream. There’ll be a bar and some delicious treats from the talented chefs at Stokes at The Lawn, but audiences are welcome to bring a picnic and their own non-alcoholic refreshments to celebrate this summer’s welcome return of live performances to the city.
To book your tickets visit www.jamiemarcusproductions.co.uk/LiveAtTheLawn