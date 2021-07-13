Three youths damaged Italian restaurant in Sleaford after Euro final

Damage caused to an Italian restaurant in Sleaford following England’s Euro 2020 final defeat was caused by three youths who filmed themselves doing it, according to local police.

As first reported in The Lincolnite, Tiamo at Sleaford Market Place suffered damage to its outdoor area on Sunday night, not long after England’s agonising penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the final of the European Championships.

The owner of the Italian restaurant, who herself is actually English, said that England “fans” had caused the damage, which saw trellis ripped down and chairs broken, as well as decorative shrubs crushed.

Sleaford Police have now said that reports of a “rampage” are not true, and the incident in fact appears to be three youths climbing over the trellis into the courtyard. Officers have identified one of the youths already and he is currently being dealt with.

A spokesperson for the force said: “It has come to our attention that reports have circulated of a ‘rampage’ and significant damage being caused. This is not the case.

“The incident at Tiamo appears to be three youths who have caused minor damage after climbing over trellising into their courtyard.

“We were fortunate to see very low levels of football related disorder in North Kesteven this weekend, but as ever, if you have any concerns or further information please make contact with your local neighbourhood policing team and bring your concerns to our attention.”

The outdoor area had only recently been put up by Tiamo as a way to welcome back their customers for outdoor service in April, in line with government guidelines on coronavirus.

Fundraisers were set up to try and support the business in rebuilding the damage, but the owner pleaded with people to not donate as they had the money to repair the damage, but also wanted the “horrible individuals that did it” to pay instead.

There have been additional reports of alleged threats to kill at the building, with some speculating that people were threatening to burn Tiamo to the ground.

It has been alleged that the owners actually spent Sunday night sleeping at the restaurant so as not to leave it in danger of an arson attack, though this is as yet an unconfirmed report.

The Lincolnite has contacted Lincolnshire Police and Tiamo Italian about these claims, but are yet to receive a reply by the time of publication.