Lincoln
July 14, 2021 1.48 pm

The Lincolnite Tries: The Market Lounge’s new menu

Promoting positivity after a torrid pandemic
The Market Lounge is the only bar-style offering in Witham St Hughs, and it's back with a bang! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

An all-day cafe and bar in Witham St Hughs is relishing the responsibility of being the village’s only social hub, as it launches a new menu after coronavirus closures left the venue with almost no staff.

The Market Lounge on Muntjac Way is situated in the heart of the small Lincoln village, and is the only business of its type in the area.

It was opened in March 2018 by Gary Molyneux, a man with a background in the printing industry who capitalised on a huge gap in the market.

Gary Molyneux opened The Market Lounge in March 2018, and is looking forward to what feels like a fresh start post-COVID. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

He told The Lincolnite: “Witham St Hughs was crying out for a place like this. We’re sociable animals so we all want a place to come and catch up with people.

“We managed to get two years of trading before the first lockdown, when everything had to stop and naturally your survival instincts kick in.”

The venue is perfect for coffee drinkers, bar goers and even those looking for a sit-down meal. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Gary said that lockdown provided him with a chance to re-evaluate the business and plan for his eventual return, but it didn’t come without difficulty.

He lost 16 of his 17 staff members after COVID-19 made jobs uncertain, including all the chefs, and had to restart from scratch.

The outdoor area has proved a lifesaver for Gary during outdoor only service in lockdown, but Gary has big plans for renovation. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Market Lounge could only offer takeaway services for most of lockdown, and could only open partially during the second lockdown as a result of Lincolnshire being in tier 2.

Now, with a new staff team and a fresh menu which launched on Wednesday, the business is ready to level up and go to the next level, all while offering a much-needed service for the people of Witham St Hughs.

The new menu is a sign of “levelling up” according to the owner. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

“We’re the first bar style offering for the village, so naturally the community support has been fantastic. The power of positivity has really shone through despite the difficulty of the pandemic.

“The way I see it, if we can make it through three lockdowns, losing almost all our staff, not being able to use the kitchen or bar for months, and still be here, we can make it through anything,” he said.

Dishes include crispy smoked tofu, sea bream fillet and chicken breast with confit potato. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The bar offers breakfast, lunch, evening and Sunday roast menus, all with vegetarian and vegan alternatives, as well as a range of cocktails and wines, seven days a week from 9am to late.

“It’s important to fit a wide demographic,” Gary said. “We have kids in for meals after school, parents in for coffee after the school run, regular punters at the bar, those who enjoy the restaurant and also cyclists who might just be passing by in the area.”

Looks so delicious! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Table service will be kept at The Market Lounge beyond the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, as Gary feels it helps add to the complete customer experience.

There are also plenty of very exciting plans in the pipeline for The Market Lounge, including a bid to extend the venue and create a separate dining room for restaurant customers.

A unique bar layout, but a jack of all trades venue that puts a smile on the locals’ face. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Gary’s final words to me were “watch this space” so be sure to keep an eye out for the promising growth of The Market Lounge as it continues to serve the people of Witham St Hughs and beyond.

Gary hopes the new menu will prove to be a hit. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.