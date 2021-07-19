Vaccine proof will be needed for nightclubs and crowded venues, PM warns

The government will make proof of vaccination a requirement to enter nightclubs from the end of September.

Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi confirmed the news to MPs in the House of Commons on Monday and shortly after Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the news in a press conference.

Mr Johnson said there was a continued risk posed by nightclubs but that he did not want to close facilities.

“Nightclubs need to do the socially responsible thing and make use of the NHS COVID pass,” he said.

However, he added: “We do reserve the right to mandate certification at any point, if it’s necessary to reduce transmission.

“I should serve notice that by the end of September when all over 18s will have had their chance to be double Jabbed we’re planning to make full vaccination, the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.”

The government said the time gap will allow the opportunity for over 18s to get double jabbed along with two further weeks for the protection to take hold.

Mr Johnson confirmed that there was still 35% of 18-30-year-olds, around three million people, who were currently completely unvaccinated.

“We need even more young adults to receive a protection that is of immense benefit to your family and friends, and to yourselves,” said Mr Johnson.

“So I would remind everybody that some of life’s most important pleasures and opportunities are likely to be increasingly dependent on vaccination.

“We want this country to be able to enjoy the fruits of our massive efforts and of our enormous vaccination campaign. But to do that, we must remain cautious.”