Overnight closures at A15 Cranwell junction start this week

The next phase of repair works along the A15 will begin this week, causing an overnight closure of the Cranwell junction.

The £3 million improvement scheme began in April and, when complete, will see a five mile stretch of road between Navenby and Brauncewell on the A15 totally rebuilt.

The next phase of works will see construction move to the A15’s junction with the B1429 near Cranwell, which closes overnight starting from this week.

The series of night time closures will start on Monday, July 19 and last for up to three weeks, in place from 7pm to 6am Monday to Friday each week.

The diversion route for A15 traffic will be via the A17 / A607 / B1178 and vice versa.

For B1429 traffic, diversions will be accessed via Cranwell village through the A17.

The road had a number of issues emerging before the works were announced, as multiple potholes were spotted on large stretches of the A15 between Sleaford and Lincoln.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Our emergency repairs to the A15 are going well and are on track to be finished by mid-August.

“Since starting in April, we’ve already rebuilt the A15 from Green Man Road to Gorse Hill Lane, and from Slate House Farm to Brauncewell quarry. And now, we’re working on replacing the section between Gorse Hill Lane to Slate House Farm.

“In the meantime, I want to thank everyone affected by these works for continuing to bear with us.”