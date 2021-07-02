Where to get a walk-in COVID vaccine this weekend in Lincolnshire
Many options available near you
There will be various walk-in opportunities at sites across Lincolnshire for people to get their coronavirus jabs this weekend.
Some 779 people took advantage of walk-in opportunities at vaccination sites last weekend, and it is hoped that this will continue again.
Further walk-in appointments will be available at the county’s two Mass Vaccination Centres at the Lincolnshire Showground and PRSA in Boston, as well as via mobile units at Brayford Wharf, the University of Lincoln’s Sports Centre, the Storehouse in Skegness, and at Marisco Medical Practice in Mablethorpe.
The next walk-in opportunities will be available on a first come, first served basis:
- Friday, July 2 until Monday, July 5 (8am-7pm) – PRSA in Boston offering Pfizer and AZ walk-ins (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance). First and second doses.
- Friday, July 2 until Monday, July 5 (8.15am-7pm)- Lincolnshire Showground offering Pfizer and AZ walk-ins (no individual choice of vaccine, will be administered according to JCVI guidance). First and second doses.
- Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3 – Storehouse, Skegness offering Pfizer walk-ins (first and second doses) between 8.30am and 5pm
- Saturday, July 3 – 12pm-3pm at Brayford Wharf (outside Square Sail) – mobile unit offering Pfizer walk-ins, first dose
- Saturday, July 3 – 8.30am-6.30pm – University of Lincoln Sports Centre – offering Pfizer walk-ins, first doses
- Saturday, July 3 – Marisco Medical Practice in Mablethorpe offering AZ, first and second doses, between 9am-12.30pm. Also, offering Pfizer, first and second doses, walk-ins between 1pm and 5pm.
Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “We hope that more people will take advantage of the walk-ins again this weekend, at our sites across the county.
“They are available in addition to the pre-bookable appointments available to book online or by calling 119, and we think they offer a degree of extra flexibility and convenience, because you don’t need to book in for a walk-in vaccination.
“The actual vaccination process is quick and easy. Importantly it’s not too late to get vaccinated, but you should bear in mind that you need two doses to get the maximum protection, and you should continue to follow the social distancing guidance and ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’ even after you have been vaccinated.”