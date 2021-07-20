Work begins on second large Lincoln mural for Sincil Bank art project
Celebrating another local hero
The second mural part of the Sincil Bank art project in Lincoln has started to take shape, this time depicting the Lincoln Star Clematis flower.
The first design by French street artist Zabou celebrated Sir Isaac Newton on the corner of Sincil Bank and Kirkby Street in April.
The scheme is a community art project that aims to improve the aesthetic appeal of Sincil Bank and was created by Harry Conti and Adrian Bishop, who co-founded Student Housing.
The second design will go up on a wall on Trollope Street, and the street artist behind this piece is Sophie Mess, who has had work showcased all over the world.
The local theme of the Sincil Bank art project is kept with Sophie’s design, which depicts the Lincoln Star Clematis, a flower first bred in the 1950s by Lincoln-born botanist Walter Pennell.
Pennell became famous for his role as a pioneer in the development of the modern garden centre, and has a range of centres named after him.
Another unique element of the mural is that it will be the first in the project to feature a scannable QR code, which allows passers-by to learn more about the artists and the inspiration behind their work.
It is hoped that this will prompt the launch of an eventual interactive walking trail of artwork across the city of Lincoln.
Speaking about the project Sophie said: “It’s so exciting to be involved in the Sincil Bank Art Project, especially at such an early stage.
“I think especially because there isn’t much street art in Lincoln, I think that people are really grateful and appreciative which just makes it all the more special as an artist.”