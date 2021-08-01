£1k reward for convicted burglar on the run since April

He is thought to be in Lincolnshire or Yorkshire

A man who has been on the run since April and could be in Lincolnshire is the subject of a Crimestoppers appeal offering a reward of up to £1,000.

Michael Craggs, 24, was released on licence in December 2020 after serving part of his sentence for burglary.

Craggs, who has a Yorkshire accent, is now wanted for breaching the terms of his licence according to information given to Crimestoppers by the police.

Crimestoppers said Craggs is thought to be in the Yorkshire (Bradford, Leeds) or Lincolnshire areas and is believed to continue to be involved in criminal activity.

The charity is appealing for the public to contact them about the whereabouts of Craggs and Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to £1,000.

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for a reward. Only information passed to Crimestoppers using the untraceable anonymous online form here or via the 0800 555 111 freephone number will qualify.

Gemma Gibbs, Yorkshire & The Humber Regional Manager at Crimestooppers, said: “We know it can be difficult to talk about crime or those involved in illegal activity, which is why our charity is here to help and to give people an option of remaining anonymous.

“If you are aware of Michael Craggs’ location and tell us, nobody will know you contacted us, only you, and you may be eligible for a reward.”

Also read: £1k reward to track down wanted alleged drug dealer